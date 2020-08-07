Colbert County Schools makes changes to back-to-school plan

Back to School 2020
Posted: / Updated:

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – Colbert County Schools officials have made some changes to their back-to-school plan.

Classes will still start on August 24. But now there will be a second schedule format that will got into effect on August 31.

Schedule beginning August 24:

  • Traditional pre-K and kindergarten:
    • August 24: Only students with last names beginning with letters A-H report to school.
    • August 25: Only students with last names beginning with letters I-P report to school.
    • August 26: Only students with last names beginning with letters Q-Z report to school.
    • August 27: Only Male Students report to school.
    • August 28: Only Female Students report to school
  • Traditional grades 1-12:
    • August 24: Only students with last names beginning with letters A-H report to school.
    • August 25: Only students with last names beginning with letters I-P report to school.
    • August 26: Only students with last names beginning with letters Q-Z report to school.
    • August 27: Only GROUP A students return to school.
    • August 28: Only GROUP B students return to school.

Changes starting August 31:

  • Mondays and Tuesdays
    • Students in Group A attend in-person classes.
    • Students in Group B do remote learning.
  • Wednesdays
    • All students do remote learning so facilities can be cleaned.
  • Thursdays and Fridays
    • Students in Group B attend in-person classes.
    • Students in Group A do remote learning.

Read the full plan here:

Share this story

Trending Stories