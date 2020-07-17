Athens City Schools release school reopening plan

ATHENS, Ala. – Athens City Schools released its ‘Roadmap to Reopen‘ schools plan for the 2020-2021 school year.

The school says they are excited to start despite all the challenges ahead. The roadmap is a guide that will require updates and revisions throughout the year, according to the school system.

Students will have the option between tradition and remote learning, the school says. Masks will be required, as mandated by the government, and social distancing will be practiced.

The school system says they will use intense cleaning practices to ensure the wellness and safety of the students.

This guide is organized into three main sections of information:

ACS says local decision making will be influenced by four levels of spread in community. To learn more, review the Alabama Department of Public Health’s Public Health Guidance for Reopening.

ACS provided the Roadmap to Reopening plan on their website in both online and as a printable PDF.

You can find the Roadmap by clicking here.

Athens City Schools says they will implement a screening continuum and other mitigating strategies to reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection and transmission.

Home is the first point on the screening continuum.

is the first point on the screening continuum. Transportation is the second point on the screening continuum.

is the second point on the screening continuum. School is the final point on the screening continuum.