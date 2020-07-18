Arab City Schools releases ‘Roadmap to Reopening’

ARAB, Ala. – Arab City Schools released its ‘Roadmap to Reopening,’ detailing precautions as students return to school.

Pending board approval, students will return to school August 17.

Daily Guidelines

All students, employees, and visitors will be required to wear a mask, excepting medical conditions, speakers speaking to an audience where they are six feet away from other households, and any times of exercise.

Desks will be spaced out and will face one direction when possible and distance between students will be considered at all times (lining up, moving between classes, etc.)

Cleaning will be a joint effort between custodians, teachers, staff, and students and will target frequently touched and used areas.

Water fountains will be unavailable; instead, students are encouraged to bring clear water bottles, which can be refilled throughout the day. Bottled water will also be available for purchase as part of the Child Nutrition Program.

Students will also have ample opportunities to wash their hands throughout the day and are asked to refrain from sharing items such as pens or pencils, as well as bringing non-essential items to school. Locker use will also be limited.

PE classes will continue, with outdoor classes preferred. The classes will also be divided as much as possible, with one teacher keeping half the class in the gym and the other half on the playground or other indoor space.

Recess will also continue for K-5 students, but the number of classes participating at one time will be limited and playgrounds will be sanitized daily.

Morning and after-school extended day services will not be offered to allow time for schools to be sanitized each day.

Non-essential field trips will also be discontinued, but the school system will re-evaluate field trips at the end of the first semester.

Anyone needing to work with the school should do so by phone, email, or virtual meetings when possible. Those who do need to visit will need to wear a face covering, sanitize, take their temperature, complete a COVID-19 symptom checklist, as well as signing in and wearing a name badge.

Due to the pandemic, there will be no first semester exams.

For additional information on what procedures parents and the school system will follow if a student or employee tests positive for or shows COVID-19 symptoms, read the school system’s Roadmap here.

Learning Models

Arab City Schools will offer traditional and virtual options, with the school system implementing blended learning implemented in cases where there is a significant shift in COVID-19 cases.

The traditional model will operate when there are a low number of COVID-19 cases and will consist of daily, face-to-face learning on campus.

The blended option, if needed, will continue the same curriculum and same rigor as face-to-face instruction.

Virtual school, available to all K-12 students will be video and reading based, with interactive practice. Tests will be given on campus with no paper packets provided. The virtual option requires a semester-long commitment.

Virtual students will also be allowed to participate in athletics and extracurricular activities, as long as they complete assignments and tasks on time and remain in good standing academically.

Additional information on virtual learning expectations and orientation information can be found in the Roadmap. Virtual registration closes July 21.

Athletic Guidelines

Student-athletes will complete a wellness screening prior to practice/games, and will be given an individual water bottle.

Spectators are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance of games online.

Additional Guidelines

Students will eat in classrooms and cafeterias, with cafeterias limited to 50% capacity. Families should prepay or send a check to reduce the handling of money.

Buses will be cleaned and sanitized after every use and sanitizer will be available on each bus for spot cleaning and sanitizing as necessary. Students will be expected to wear a face covering and sit in their assigned seat, with students from the same family sitting together as much as possible.

Arab City Schools will also be fully 1:1 with Chromebooks rolling out for all students in grades 7-12 by August, sixth graders by September, and K-5 students by October. Additional WiFi access points are being added across Arab High School, Arab Junior High, and the Sportsplex. All school buses will be equipped with WiFi as well, through funding from the Alabama State Department of Education.