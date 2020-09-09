All “traditional” K-5 students return to Arab City Schools classrooms

ARAB, Ala.- All traditional kindergarten through fifth graders are back in the classrooms at Arab City Schools.

They had been on a hybrid schedule until Tuesday.

Superintendent Johnny Berry told News 19 they wanted to wait until after Labor Day to see where Marshall County and Arab specifically stood as far as the COVID-19 threat level.

After being in the lower threat level for the last few months, they decided it was time for all of the younger traditional students to return.

Despite currently having nine COVID-19 positive cases and 52 quarantined across the district, Berry said he feels like they have a good plan to keep numbers down.

“Our kids enter and exit the bus properly like we ask them to do. We go to our holding areas to get ready to go to class like we’re supposed to do, so I think procedurally, I feel really good about where we are and hopefully and prayerfully, we`ll be able to continue,” explained Berry.

All students are also required to wear masks.

All traditional preschoolers return to the classroom on Monday. High schoolers will remain on a hybrid schedule for the foreseeable future.