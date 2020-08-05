All students in Florence City Schools will have free breakfast and lunch this school year

FLORENCE, Ala. — Food insecurity will soon be a thing of the past for many students in Florence City Schools.

In July, the Child Nutrition Program was awarded a National School Lunch Program Grant to provide free breakfast and lunch for all students.

Previously, the program only covered free meals for pre-K through 6th grade students.

Now that the program covers all students, it’s easing a strain on families who may be struggling financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There are families who have been able to return to work, there are some that have not,” CNP Coordinator Tara Talmage said. “Even those that have been able to return to work may still be struggling financially because of the closures that took place back in the spring and into the summer, so this is one opportunity that Florence City Schools has to kind of help the families in our community by taking one worry off of their plate.”

Florence City Schools qualifies for the program for up to four years but it will be evaluated annually to assess the need.