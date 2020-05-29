Auburn preparing to welcome some students back to campus for classes

AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn University says some students will be allowed back on campus for classes near the end of summer.

The university said Friday that some of its second mini-session will have on-campus classes, which will enable campus staff and faculty to begin implementing several new protocols developed for students preparing to return in the fall, including “a mobile COVID-19 health check” and social distancing in classrooms.

The second mini-session begins June 29. More than 3,000 students are registered for courses, according to the university.

In addition to face-to-face and online learning, Auburn says it will have blended learning and Hyflex options, which combine in-person and remote learning.

Faculty will choose from one of the four options for teaching their classes, and their delivery choice will be published so students can build their course schedules, the university said.