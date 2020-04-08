Auburn man becomes first COVID-19 patient there to be removed from ventilator

AUBURN, Ala. – East Alabama Medical Center said its first COVID-19 patient who recovered well enough to be removed from a ventilator and into a regular room Tuesday.

Tony Thornton, 48, was moved from ICU to a regular medical room after being removed from ventilation, the hospital said Tuesday evening.

Thornton was intubated March 20 after being admitted to EAMC. He was removed from the ventilator Sunday.

“I am still weak, but feeling pretty good,” Thornton said, according to the hospital. “I talked to my wife for the first time and that was wonderful.”

EAMC says it has been able to discharge 29 patients so far who came in with COVID-19.