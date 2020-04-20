Atlanta teen surprises grandmothers with pop-up saxophone concert

A teen in Atlanta is using his music to bridge the distance between him and his grandmothers.

Avery Dixon surprised them with a pop-up saxophone concert – right outside their windows. He says he wants them to know that just because he can’t give them a hug right now, they’re still on his heart and mind.

“Music is like a foreign language when words just aren’t enough,” he said. “With the bad, there’s also good, so that’s kind of what the saxophone is for me. It’s my share of good.”

Neither one of his grandmothers knew he was coming and as you can imagine, they were overwhelmed with joy and pride.