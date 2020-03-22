Athens-Limestone Hospital asking for donations to help COVID-19 patients

Medical personnel take samples of Tiffany Natalia at a “drive-thru” coronavirus testing lab set up by a local community center in West Palm Beach 75 miles north of Miami (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

ATHENS, Ala. – Athens-Limestone Hospital is asking for supplies to help with the COVID-19 outbreak.

The hospital is asking for donations of N95 masks, surgical masks, gloves, goggles, and hazmat suits to help with community drive-thru testing centers.

Donations of the items can be made to the Athens-Limestone Hospital Foundation and will be tax-deductible. Items can be dropped off at the loading dock behind Athens-Limestone Hospital, which is accessible from West Hobbs Street, between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

There will be a phone number posted on the loading dock doors that donors can call once they get to the dock. Alternate drop-off arrangements can be made by calling (256) 233-9141.

For additional donation and tax deductibility questions, contact Caroline Canestrari at (256) 762-7043 or carolinec@alhnet.org.

If you can’t donate supplies, the hospital has set up a website for monetary donations to the Athens-Limestone Hospital Foundation Emergency Assistance Fund.

The hospital has also set up a hotline at (256) 262-6188 to answer general questions related to coronavirus. There is a pre-recorded message with information on coronavirus, but you can press 1 to speak to a live person Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Any further questions on the hotline can be directed to Kris Haraway at krish@alhnet.org.