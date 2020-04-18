Athens-Limestone Animal Shelter hosting t-shirt campaign, raising money to care for shelter animals

ATHENS, Ala. – Hundreds of homeless and abandoned animals each year find a new home through the work of local animal shelters, but with COVID-19 restrictions, that important mission has become even more difficult.

When an animal enters the shelter system, that shelter typically spends at least $100 just to prepare the animal for adoption.

This allows rescues to get the animal already spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, and heartworm tested.

Since the beginning of COVID-19, these funds have grown harder to come by.

The Athens-Limestone County Animal Shelter is in the middle of a public campaign to support this cause. They’re selling t-shirts that say “Just Hanging Out with my Rescue Dog, Quarantine 2020” to raise money for heartworm positive dogs and animals that are in need of surgery at the shelter.

Office Manager April Prater said the campaign was a necessity with COVID-19 changes.

“Our shelter is doing adoptions by appointments only,” she explained. “And a lot of people can’t get out and look at dogs. We wanted to raise awareness that there are still dogs in the shelter struggling and still needing homes.”

Many of them have been in the shelter for months, and they’re still waiting on the funds to receive the care that’s necessary before they can be considered for adoption.

The shelter has a goal of selling 100 t-shirts before the end of next week. As of Saturday, they hadn’t reached that goal. You can help get these animals prepared for adoption by purchasing a t-shirt or making a donation to the cause.