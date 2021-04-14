At this time, UNA is not requiring students to be vaccinated for the Fall 2021 semester

FLORENCE, Ala. — The University of North Alabama has been at the forefront in the fight against the coronavirus with the implementation of its COVID-19 recovery task force.

The task force evaluates the actions needed to resume academic, residential, and student support services in line with guidance from the Alabama Department of Public Health and the CDC.

Regarding vaccinations, appointments are now available for students, but the university said vaccinations are not required for them to return in the fall.

“We’d love for them to take advantage of it, but of course, there is no requirement at that time,” Communications and Marketing Director Michelle Eubanks said. “There is nothing to say that that couldn’t or wouldn’t change in the future.”

Eubanks said guidance from the task force could change depending on how conditions evolve during the pandemic.

“I think these decisions are going to be made as we approach the fall semester,” Eubanks said. “The fall guidance plan—that is being updated and taking its natural evolutionary next step as we progress through the pandemic.”

At this time, Eubanks said a decision has not been made on vaccine requirement as the university awaits medical guidance from the state and federal level.

As the semester comes to a close, there are requirements still in place for campus visitors, like for the upcoming Spring 2021 graduation ceremony.

“There still will be temperature checks at the door, guest limits will still be in place, face coverings will be required, and social distancing will be mandated,” Eubanks said.

Eubanks said the current guidance goes through the end of the semester so things could change for the summer graduation ceremony in August.

To read more on the university’s COVID-19 recovery plan, click here.