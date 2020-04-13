Astronaut offers advice to deal with social distancing during COVID-19 pandemic

by: CNN Wire

Finding things to do while at home - your options are probably running a bit thin, but astronauts aboard the International Space Station have some ideas that might help. After all, nothing says "social distancing" like a trip off the planet. Here's some advice from astronaut Andrew Morgan:

"I think one of the most important things is to live by routine," he said. "That's what we do up here. We have a schedule and we follow it to the T and make sure that we're the most efficient, most effective with our time. Um, our exercise, our personal hygiene, our sleep."

Both Morgan and astronaut Jessica Meir are due to come back to earth Apr. 17.

