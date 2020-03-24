Asbury Volunteer Fire Department needs donations to feed students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASBURY, Ala.- With school being closed because of the COVID-19 crisis, food is in short supply for families in the Asbury community.

But the volunteer fire department is trying to fill the gaps.

The novel coronavirus is something many communities have never experienced with before.

“We’ve dealt with tornadoes, flooding, other natural stuff like that, but nothing that would cause sickness where you had to be locked in your house, or you couldn’t go to work, kids couldn’t go to school because of a sickness,” said Asbury Volunteer Fire Chief Bryan Baker.

Schools are closed in hopes of stopping the spread of the highly contagious and potentially deadly disease.

The closures leave the students who rely on school breakfast and lunch to go hungry.

“Our concern is where are the kids going to get their next meal because they’re all relying on school to feed the kids,” said Baker.

The Asbury Volunteer Fire Department needs the community’s help to feed those kids.

The firefighters are working with New Harmony Baptist Church and the Christian Community Outreach Center, putting together boxes of non-perishable food items in hopes of helping them get meals for at least a week.

They need things like ramen noodles, mac & cheese, canned vegetables and fruits, and more.

Donations of food or money can be made to the fire station every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Once the boxes are ready, parents of children attending Asbury School will get a phone call with instructions on where and when to pick them up.

“This whole community is one body and they all support each other and that’s what has always made Asbury great. Nobody cares about what it’s going to cost. They want to make sure everybody’s fed,” said Baker.