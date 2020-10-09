Asbury kindergartener tests positive for COVID-19, undergoes quarantine for second time this term

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – Families all over North Alabama are doing their best to avoid getting sick from COVID-19.

Not only to keep from getting really sick, but to also avoid problems like having to quarantine and missing work or school.

A kindergartener at Asbury Elementary School been quarantined from school not once but twice so far this school year.

Five-year-old Brantley Lang seems to have the energy of a typical child, but that energy comes and goes.

“He wanted to play yesterday but I think he got overheated very easily,” said Lang’s mother Bethany Sawyer.

That is because Lang is battling the coronavirus.

This is not the first time he has stayed home at school because of COVID-19.

Sawyer told News 19 Thursday morning that Lang was exposed to the virus on the school bus September 17 and had to quarantine.

“He seemed perfectly fine. We was in quarantine for 14 days and we went back to school for three days which was the 30th through the 2nd of October,” explained Sawyer.

After returning to the classroom for three days, things changed this weekend.

“He just all of a sudden come down with all the symptoms. Fever. Very fatigued. He couldn’t walk across the living room because he was so weak. He wouldn’t turn his head because his head hurt so bad,” said Sawyer.

A test on Monday came back positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Now, his family is self-quarantining again.

“I think it’s important we do our part since testing positive because I don’t want to get someone else sick and them die from it or something. I would feel like that would be my part and if you didn’t know about it someone could catch it from you and I think it’s best to do our part and stay home,” said Sawyer.

She said Lang’s symptoms are relatively mild as now he only gets overheated and short of breath.

Sawyer said she believes schools should require a negative test before letting students return to.

But if her district does not require that, she will take him back as soon as his 14 days of quarantine are up, if he does not have symptoms.

“I have to work. It’s just me and my kids, so I have to go to work. I can’t just stay home with him. It’s just not an option for us,” explained Sawyer.

News 19 called the Marshall County School superintendent to find out how the district is handling this situation but have not heard back.