Arts Huntsville is offering relief grants to artists struggling during outbreak

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Arts Huntsville has established a fund to offer visual and performing artists with grant money to help them during the coronavirus outbreak.

The organization said Friday that the board of directors approved tapping into reserve funds to seed the fund with $25,000. The group also hopes donations will be made to the fund.

Grants of between $250 and $500 will be available to help artists cover food, medicine and other expenses.

“Individual artists – musicians, visual artists, dancers and more – can be overlooked as businesses are temporarily closed. Without public interaction at their studios, galleries and performances venues (including restaurants), our local artists have lost their livelihood,” Arts Huntsville Executive Director Allison Dillon-Jauken said in a news release. “These are the very individuals who entertain and inspire us each week across our community and they need help to get through this crisis.”

To be eligible for a grant, artists must have lived in Madison County for three or more years, be a self-employed artist in any discipline and make more than 50 percent of their income as a professional artist.

Applicants will also need to demonstrate an estimated loss of income, the cancellations of bookings and shows scheduled prior to the COVID-19 outbreak and previous weekly/monthly arts income.

Artists interested in applying for a grant can find the online grant application at www.artshuntsville.org. There also is a donation portal there for donations to the fund.