Are you social distancing? Shoals Yoga is offering online classes

FLORENCE, Ala. — Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, many people are practicing social distancing and staying home. Although, there are some who recognize that health and fitness are still a necessary part of life, so the staff at Shoals Yoga is offering an alternative.

“We are doing all of our classes online now and thankfully, five other of the teachers at the studio have offered to offer these classes online as well,” said Shoals Yoga Owner Danielle Ryan.

For Ryan, the adjustment to social distancing wasn’t too much of a challenge.

“Right before all this happened, I was going to be on maternity leave, so I have a three-week-old now,” she said.

Ryan knows this is a stressful time for many and believes in the relief yoga can provide.

“Just learning how to breathe deeply and reconnect to yourself and kind of get out of your head,” she said. “We can get so caught up in the thoughts and the attachments that we have and all of the news flying around and just kind of the collective consciousness right now.”

She continued to say that yoga is a practice that brings us back to ourselves and helps us to feel more confident and at ease.

Ryan said that in all the chaos, there is a positive.

“It’s been a really beautiful way to still feel like we’re coming together as a community.”

She posted on Facebook to announce the online classes and nearly 200 people have commented showing an interest.

Ryan is looking to grow and strengthen that community—one screen at a time. If you would like to register for the classes, click here.