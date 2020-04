Students will “return” to school Monday, April 6.

However, they won’t be returning to their school building. Classes will become virtual, with some teachers teaching online, others assigning homework packets, and others using a combination of both.

What does that mean for parents? WHNT News 19’s Steve Johnson sat down with Arab City Schools Superintendent Dr. Johnny Berry to get answers to your questions.

You can watch our full interview with Dr. Berry below:

