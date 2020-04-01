Mississippi governor orders statewide stay-home order amid virus

A man wears a face mask as he maneuvers his shopping cart between vehicles after shopping at a Walmart store, Tuesday, March 31, 2020, in Pearl, Miss. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves signed a new executive order establishing a statewide shelter-in-place for Mississippi to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The Mississippi Department of Health determined that the state has now reached a critical point in the cycle of the outbreak. Reeves announced his decision to issue the shelter-in-place order for Mississippi at a press conference this afternoon.

Mississippi is rapidly increasing testing and strictly enforcing quarantines for anyone that investigators believe has been exposed to the virus. The shelter-in-place will begin this Friday, April 3, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. and be in effect until Monday, April 20, 2020 at 8:00 a.m.

The guidelines of the statewide shelter-in-place include:

Individuals are to stay at home except for the limited allowances in the executive order.

When outside of their homes, people must follow social distancing guidelines by maintaining a 6-foot distance from others and avoid groups of 10 or more.

Evictions are suspended, though people are still required to pay any rent or make any mortgage payments.

All nonessential businesses are to stop all activities other than those necessary for minimum operations (e.g. payroll, health insurance, security) and enabling employees to work from home.

Social and other non-essential gatherings in groups of more than 10 people must be cancelled or rescheduled.

Restaurants and bars may only remain open for drive-thru, curbside, and/or delivery service.

People may leave their homes only to perform essential activities, such as caring for someone in the vulnerable population, getting food or necessary supplies, and working for an essential business.

Individual outdoor recreation is encouraged, but not group recreation or activities such as soccer or basketball games.