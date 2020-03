Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANNISTON, Ala. - Anniston police are asking for help finding a missing Alabama A&M college student.

20-year-old Joani Love Bryant was last seen Monday, March 23rd, around 7:00 p.m. Police say she has not had any contact with her family since. Investigators say they don't know if foul play is involved.

Bryant is 5'4'' and weighs 130 pounds. Bryant was last known to be wearing pink pajama pants and a grey Alabama A&M hoodie.

Call local law enforcement if you know where Bryant may be.