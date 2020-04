Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Amazon plans to resume shipping so-called non-essential items again this week.

Last month, the company stopped many of its third-party sellers from shipping to their warehouses so they could meet the demands of the COVID-19 outbreak.

But The Wall Street Journal reports Amazon will now loosen some of those regulations, while still making sure they have enough essential products.

Third-party sellers make up nearly 60 percent of Amazon's sales. The company is also hiring thousands more workers.