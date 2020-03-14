ALL Publix stores now closing at 8 p.m. due to coronavirus concerns Coronavirus by: WHNT News 19 Posted: Mar 14, 2020 / 09:14 AM CDT / Updated: Mar 14, 2020 / 09:14 AM CDT (Photo: Getty Images) Publix has announced all locations will be closing at 8 p.m. daily, starting Saturday, March 14. On the store’s website, the grocery chain said the early closure will give employees time to restock and further sanitize the stores. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction Coronavirus Resources from the CDC Latest Announcements About Coronavirus Human Coronavirus Types References and Links