ALL Publix stores now closing at 8 p.m. due to coronavirus concerns

Publix has announced all locations will be closing at 8 p.m. daily, starting Saturday, March 14.

On the store’s website, the grocery chain said the early closure will give employees time to restock and further sanitize the stores.

