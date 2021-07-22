All counties in North Alabama labeled as “very high risk” for COVID-19 spread

Every county in North Alabama has been labeled at a “very high risk” for COVID-19 spread, according to the latest data released by the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).

ADPH’s Risk Indicator dashboard shows all but 8 Alabama counties are labeled in the most severe category of risk for the spread of COVID-19 as the state continues to lag in vaccinations for the virus.

In the last 14 days, nearly 10,000 cases of COVID-19 have been detected in Alabama residents out of 95,099 that were tested. 11,468 Alabamians have died from the virus since March 2020.

For the latest information and guidance on the COVID-19 situation in Alabama, visit alabamapublichealth.gov.