Albertville nursing home takes safety precautions amidst COVID-19 pandemic

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. - Those at a higher risk of becoming ill from COVID-19 are older adults and anyone with serious medical conditions.

That is why many nursing homes across the Tennessee Valley are making changes to the way things are done.

Things are different lately at the Albertville Nursing Home and Rehab Select.

For now, administrators are not allowing visitors, unless their loved one is experiencing a medical decline.

They also stopped all group activities.

“I am very glad they’ve locked it down, no visitors, because we don’t want people to get sick here because it’ll just continue to grow and grow and everybody will just get sick,” said temporary resident Sandra Parker.

Parker told WHNT News 19 that she is scared and concerned about the spread of the new contagious disease, COVID-19.

“It can spread easily because someone can be a carrier of it and not really be sick or not even know they have it,” said Parker.

Anyone coming in and out of the facility must also fill out an extensive questionnaire…and have their temperatures checked.

“Employees have to do that daily before starting their workday. We’re doing consistent assignment, which means we keep our nursing assistants and nurses located in a specific unit, so they don’t move from unit to unit,” said facility administrator Mary Meeks.

Meeks has worked at the center for 30 years.

She told WHNT News 19 these are all vital steps to keep the residents healthy.

“Our residents here are very compromised. They have a lot of comorbidities. They have congestive heart failure, COPD, diabetes, which puts them at a very high risk to get an infection,” said Meeks.

She thanks the staff and resident families for their patience and understanding.