Alaska mom writes, illustrates children’s book with son about life during social distancing

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — An artist in Alaska and her son published a children’s book based off their lives in the “age of social distancing.”

Getting through these times is about perspective.

“It helps us take our minds off of current events,” Christina Wilson said.

As an artist, Wilson has found ways to connect with her audience through Facebook Live tutorials.

“Occasionally you can hear my family upstairs. I’ve got my hubby and my two babes,” Wilson said.

But the bigger challenge? Entertaining her 3-year-old and 6-month-old.

“Going to free events at the library, going to the parks, so there are some things that he misses,” she said.

Among them are the kids’ grandparents, who live in Minnesota.

“The first thing that (Jonah) said when things started happening was, ‘Mom, when do we get to go on the airplane? I want to go on the airplane. I think Grandma is waiting for us there right now. You know, can we go and see her?’” Wilson said. “And it just pulled on some heartstrings.”

She saw the world around them affecting her 3-year-old.

“So that’s kind of where the idea of the book comes from,” she said. “He’s just reaching in the sky in this yearning way but also this excited way.”

“Mom, I Want to Go on the Airplane” is a story, written and illustrated by Christina and Jonah, that parents and kids can relate to in these trying times.

“I know you want to go to the trampoline park, bud. But it’s closed today. I think, how about instead we go jump on your bed until our cheeks turn pink,” Wilson read.

She hopes it helps families find positives in this crazy world.

“And we kind of talked about how we turn those things around and create those things inside of our own home so that he can still have a little bit of his old life that he lived,” she said.

It’s hard to tell kids they can’t go to the library or playground, but it’s easier with the right perspective.

If you’d like to order the book, you can visit her website for more information.