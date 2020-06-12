Alabama’s new COVID-19 cases, number of hospitalized patients reaches record high Wednesday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – COVID-19 cases rose significantly Wednesday.

Alabama saw the highest number of cases reported on a single day since the pandemic began. It also treated the highest number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the state.

It’s a harsh reality, COVID-19 is not going anywhere. Wednesday the state reported 849 new cases, a daily case count record-breaker.

As of Thursday, 3,400 cases were reported in North Alabama. Over the past two weeks, 906 or more than a third of those overall cases were diagnosed.

Morgan County saw the steepest increase in cases in the Tennessee Valley in that time frame with 246 cases. That’s more than half of the 477 overall cases reported in that county.

Hospital officials say they believe the virus is begin transmitted through what’s called “community spread”

“We don’t have one common denominator,” said Anita Walden, Decatur Morgan Hospital Chief Nursing Officer.

Wednesday the Decatur Morgan Hospital was treating 19 COVID-19 inpatients. The hospital is part of the Huntsville Hospital health system. This marks the highest number of COVID-19 inpatients being treated at any one of their facilities since the pandemic began.

“We’ve been busy,” Walden said.

“Walden says the facility has been preparing for an influx of patients since march by getting supplies and PPE.

8 of the COVID patients were in ICU Wednesday, 5 on ventilators.

She says they are ordering the antiviral drug remdesivir every day.

“Very limited as to what you can get, but so far we have had adequate amounts to take care of these patients,” Walden said.

The number of hospital inpatients statewide is growing.

Wednesday marked the highest number of inpatients at 647. It also marked the highest total of Huntsville Hopstial Health System inpatients, with a total of 43 system wide.

There haven’t been less than 400 COVID-19 inpatients across the state since April 26th, more than 6 weeks ago.

“There’s a lot of people that don’t wear a mask that don’t social distance and as long as people are doing that we’re going to see more cases,” Walden said.

A remind for people as the economy continues to reopen.

North Alabama County Case Breakdown as of 6/11

As of Wednesday, Marshal county has reported the most COVID-19 cases across North Alabama with 786 total cases.

There were 118 new cases in that county over the past two weeks.

Madison County had 109 new cases in the past 14 days with a total of 428 cases. That means a third of the new cases in that county were diagnosed over the past 2 weeks.

Morgan County had 246 new cases in the past two weeks. The county has a total of 477 confirmed COVID-19 cases, meaning more than half of the cases were diagnosed in the past two weeks.

Limestone County observed 75 new cases over a 14-day period. The county has a total of 162 cases.

Lauderdale County had 54 new cases over the past two weeks. The county’s total confirmed cases is 207.

Colbert County had 70 new cases over the past 14 days. The county has a total of 230 new cases.

Franklin County had 137 new cases over the past 14 days. The county has a total of 652 confirmed cases.

Lawrence County has 14 new cases over the past 14 days. The county has total of 60 cases.

Jackson County a 32 new cases over the past 14 days. The county has a total of 107 new cases.

DeKalb County had 51 new cases over the past 14 days. The county has a total of 291 cases.