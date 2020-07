MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama ABC board extended the emergency order that allows curbside and to-go alcohol sales until September 15th.

The original order was set to expire July 15th.

According to their website, the board’s meeting on June 25th voted to extend it, which was officially signed Tuesday, and will go into effect Thursday.

The order allows businesses with liquor licenses to sell up to one liter of hard spirts, up to 288 ounces in beer, and wine up to 1,500 milliliters per customer.