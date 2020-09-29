Alabama to receive more than 1 million rapid COVID-19 tests

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Governor Kay Ivey’s office confirms the state will receive more than 1 million rapid COVID-19 tests from the Trump Administration.

Ivey’s office released a statement of thanks for the administration that reads ““Before we knew much about this novel virus and before we had our first confirmed case in Alabama, President Trump and his Administration have been diligent in providing any additional resources that we needed in our state. These rapid response tests are going to be a welcome resource as we work to get our students back in the classroom and Alabamians back to work. As we anticipate a successful vaccine in the near future, providing Alabamians – especially our students and vulnerable citizens – with this free resource will be another critical tool in the toolbox to combat COVID-19.”

The tests are Abbott Laboratories BinaxNow, Rapid COVID-19 tests.

Ivey says the Alabama Department of Public Health will receive the shipment of tests in phases over the next few months. The initial shipment, according to the Governor, should contain approximately 96,000 tests.