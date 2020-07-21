Alabama, Tennessee governors allocate more coronavirus relief money

The governors of Alabama and Tennesee announced they will be allocating millions of dollars to help those impacted by COVID-19.

In Alabama, Governor Kay Ivey directed $170 million to help fund education programs and learning that’s been impacted during the pandemic.

The money comes from federal funding from the CARES Act. $70 million of it will go to the state’s education, health, and wellness grant program, helping local education agencies minimize the spread of COVID-19 by funding testing, isolation areas, screening areas, and healthcare workers.

The other $100 million will go to remote learning devices to help with virtual learning in the public school system.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee also announced Monday that an additional $115 million in coronavirus relief funds will be made available for local governments. This is to offset costs incurred from responding to the pandemic.

Local governments will have control over how they spend the money, but ultimately, it’s to ensure the proper resources are available to residents during the crisis.

This money directed towards local government comes in addition to more than $200 million that was allocated to them in the state’s 2021 budget.