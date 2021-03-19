Alabama Supreme Court upholds dismissal of face mask lawsuit

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey wears an Auburn University mask as she arrives to announce a statewide mask order during a news conference in the state capitol building in Montgomery, Ala., on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. (Mickey Welsh/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Alabama Supreme Court upheld the dismissal Friday of a lawsuit filed claiming the state’s mask mandate was unconstitutional.

Barry Munza, Larry Lewis and Debbie Mathis “lacked standing to bring their complaint seeking injunctive relief” in regard to Gov. Kay Ivey’s health order last year that required masks or facial coverings in certain situations.

Munza, Lewis and Mathis sued Ivey, State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris and the Alabama State Board of Health after the mask mandate was enacted, claiming the measure was unconstitutional. The lawsuit was dismissed last August.

Ivey has said she will not renew the mask order when it expires April 9, citing the decline in COVID-19 cases as more people get vaccinated.