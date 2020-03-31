Alabama State Veterans Department employee tests positive for COVID-19

The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs said Tuesday that one staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The staff member works at the Bill Nichols State Veterans Home in Alexander City. According to the ADVA, the employee wasn’t allowed the enter the home after they had a slight fever during screening on March 26.

The employee was referred to an external facility, which determined the employee tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The employee last entered the home on March 23.

The home’s health care provider, Health Management Resources told the ADVA, the employee is doing well and is expected to fully recover. Anyone who may have been in contact with the employee has been notified and is being monitored.

The ADVA restricted access to homes by non-employees effective March 13, including volunteers, and began the screening process for employees at the start of their shift and multiple times throughout the day for residents.

The only people allowed to enter the homes at this time are outside healthcare personnel on medically-necessary visits and families visiting terminally ill residents in their final days