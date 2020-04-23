Alabama State University to host virtual commencement for Spring 2020

MONTOGOMERY, Ala. – Alabama State University 2020 graduates will be recognized during a virtual commencement Friday, May 1 at noon.

According to a news release from the university, all undergraduates, graduate candidates and the Golden Class of 1970 will be recognized.

During a video announcement to the graduates, ASU President Quinton T. Ross Jr. said they wouldn’t let COVID-19 stop them from celebrating their big day.

“I want to emphasize that this convocation is not intended to replace your traditional commencement,” said Ross in the video message. “We are looking forward to having you walk across the stage at a later…and safer…time.”

The ceremony will be broadcast live on various social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, the release said. More information about the event will be posted to the university’s website.

“Commencement is a time for celebration and a recognition of one’s academic accomplishments,” said ASU Provost Carl Pettis in the release. “The Commencement Committee recognizes the importance of this momentous occasion, and we are working to provide our 2020 candidates for graduation and the Golden Class of 1970 with a fitting ceremony that will honor this historic moment in their lives.”