Alabama says it has testing capacity, virus cases spiking as tests expand

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Public health officials warned Alabama residents that as the volume of COVID-19 testing grows, so will the number of positive cases.

It has been a slow process, but the spike has played out in Alabama over the past four days.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) and private labs have been doing more testing in the past week and the state reported Monday there are 29 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Alabama.

Huntsville Hospital said on Monday that a total of 33 hospital in-patients were awaiting COVID-19 test results within its health system. The system has locations in Athens, Huntsville, Decatur, Marshall County, and Red Bay.

The hospital also said it is expanding its service related to fever and flu patients.

"We are finalizing plans to open a freestanding Fever & Flu Clinic in the Huntsville medical district to test and treat patients with fever and upper respiratory symptoms. More details will be announced Tuesday," the hospital said Monday.

The Alabama Department of Public Health is on the front lines of managing the state's response to COVID-19. To succeed in their mission to mitigate the impact of COVID-19, it's very useful to know who is ill, and then take steps to deal with that.

According to a public health official on Monday, "Most persons positive so far have had health risk factors, some travel and have been outpatient."

And, adding to the likely testing increase, ADPH said it is no longer requiring patients meet a certain criteria to be tested for COVID-19.

But health care providers are the only ones who collect samples from the public to be tested.

"At this time, we have no issues with test capacity. We're able to test all the samples we receive, on the day that we receive them, assuming they come in early enough in the day, for that run, so we don't have any concerns about capacity right now," said State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, during a Monday news conference.

COVID-19 figures around the world continue to grow. Monday afternoon there are an estimated 179,000 confirmed cases worldwide. More than 3,900 confirmed cases in the United States and 29 confirmed cases in Alabama.

Both Dr. Harris and local hospital officials in Huntsville said there is a plan underway to establish 20 screening centers in Alabama where patient samples could be collected. ADPH said details on staffing and locations are being worked out, but they expect the centers to open this week.