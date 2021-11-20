Alabama reaches 16K deaths from COVID-19, 8K just in 2021

(WHNT) — The state of Alabama has reached another grim milestone in the fight against COVID-19.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health’s (ADPH) COVID-19 Dashboard, the state has reached just over 16,000 people dead in the state since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

8,886 of the deaths recorded happened this year.

In his monthly message, State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said, “COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths have fallen statewide, and we are hopeful this encouraging trend continues.”

ADPH data shows a 4.4% 7-day positivity rate in tests with 2,021 positive cases recorded last week.

As of Saturday, November 20, most of North Alabama remained under a substantial or high risk of COVID-19 spread, with the exception of Marshall and Limestone counties, which are labeled as “moderate.”

“Last year, an upsurge of infections and deaths from COVID-19 was experienced following the holidays,” Harris continued. “As the past months have demonstrated, however, the course of this pandemic is unpredictable, and it is wise to keep COVID-19 precautions in mind as you plan activities for the upcoming holidays to prevent what might become another post-holiday surge.”

Just over 800,000 cases of the novel coronavirus have been recorded across the state since March 2020, with 454,851 cases recorded just this year. For the latest COVID-19 numbers in Alabama, visit alabamapublichealth.org.