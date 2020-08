MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Corrections said in a news release Friday that 10 staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to ADOC, 190 employees have recovered from the virus.

The department also confirmed 3 inmates have tested positive for the virus since Thursday.

ADOC says there have been 235 inmate positive cases with 58 currently active.

State officials have said 161 inmates presumably recovered from the virus.