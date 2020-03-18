Alabama primary runoff election rescheduled for July 14

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Voters will go to the polls July 14 to vote in the state's primary runoff election, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced Wednesday.

Ivey said Wednesday morning she was moving the election date back from its March 31 date, which she said she is allowed to do under the Alabama Emergency Management Act.

"The ability to hold free and fair elections is an inherent right as citizens of the United States and the great state of Alabama, but the safety and wellbeing of Alabama citizens is paramount," Ivey said in a statement.

Ivey declared a state of emergency March 13 due to the spread of the novel coronavirus and the COVID-19 disease.

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill had asked if Ivey were able to postpone the election. State Attorney General Steve Marshall said Tuesday evening Ivey's powers under the AEMA did allow her to move the date of an election that had already been set.

Voters will choose between Tommy Tuberville and Jeff Sessions as the Repubican U.S. Senate candidate for the state. The winner will face Democratic Sen. Doug Jones in the November general election.