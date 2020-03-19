Alabama parks planning virtual programming due to COVID-19 precautions

You may not be able to get out to an Alabama park because of concerns about the spread of COVID-19, but state parks officials are working to bring the park to you.

Alabama State Parks naturalists are working on an assortment of Facebook Live videos, short videos, photos, park stories, pictures and even some challenges that will be based on the parks’ Facebook pages.

Oak Mountain, Lake Guntersville, Gulf, DeSoto and Cheaha parks will take part in the virtual programming.

State parks naturalists also have a survey up to help determine what content best suits its users. Click here to take the survey.

