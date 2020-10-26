Alabama nursing homes have until mid-December to apply for COVID-19 cost reimbursement from the state

In August, Governor Kay Ivey allocated $50 million from the CARES act to Alabama nursing homes.

Struggling nursing homes started to receive that money from the Alabama Nursing Home Association back in August, but now time is running out to make sure nursing homes in need get funding before the December deadline.

According to AL.com, nursing homes can receive reimbursement for labor and supply costs related to COVID-19, like personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies.

John Matson from the Alabama Nursing Home Association says that all nursing homes can apply – and currently, they’ve received 78 requests from different facilities amounting to about $20 million in funding.

Those claims are either processing or have already been paid. The AARP of Alabama also says the money has been slow to reach nursing homes in need.

The Alabama Nursing Home Association has until Dec. 15 to pay the claims, or the money will return to the Department of Finance.