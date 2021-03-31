Alabama nursing home and hospital associations encourage people to mask up after order expires

When Alabama’s mask mandate expires on April 9, the Alabama Nursing Home Association and the Alabama Hospital Association hope people will continue to wear masks to keep the spread of COVID-19 down.

The groups released a joint news release Wednesday asking people to continue to wear masks, keep a safe distance and get vaccinated when they’re able to.

“The number of COVID-positive hospital patients has also declined significantly,” Alabama Hospital Association President Dr. Don Williamson said in the release. “We realize that people are ready to leave their masks at home, but we can’t let up and risk another surge of the virus, not when we’ve come this far.”

Alabama hospitals and nursing home are already under federal guidelines that restrict the number of visitors residents or patients may have; those guidelines also recommend masks for visitors in hospitals and require them in nursing homes.