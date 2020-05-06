Alabama National Guard reschedules flyover in Huntsville, adds Madison to the route

Tuesday’s weather got in the way of a visibly flyover for the Alabama National Guard in Huntsville and Decatur. The 117th Air Refueling Wing didn’t want to leave north Alabama disappointed, so they have rescheduled for Thursday.

The mission is part of the nationwide Air Force Salutes Flyover under Operation American Resolve.

Thursday morning, a KC-135R Stratotanker will fly over Decatur Morgan hospital, Madison Hospital, Huntsville Hospital and Crestwood Medical Center.

The purpose of the flyover is to show appreciation to hospital employees who are at the front line battling COVID-19. The flyover is part of a normal training mission. It’s also a way to demonstrate the “continued readiness of the 117 ARW during this pandemic.”

The unit also helps to lift morale in the community.

Here are the approximate times and locations of the flyovers:

Jasper Hospital – 10:13

Decatur Morgan Hospital – 10:30

Madison Hospital – 10:33

Huntsville Hospital – 10:38

Crestwood Hospital – 10:39

The times listed are approximate to within a few minutes. The flyovers may be delayed or postponed due to weather, air traffic or maintenance.

The unit says they will make every attempt to provide updates about any major delays to our Facebook page and to the local media.

They said the scheduled flyover on Tuesday was not possible due to the low ceiling and high obstacles in the area. The weather on Thursday is more favorable for the flyover.

The National Guard unit shared the following request: “Residents in the areas around the hospitals listed above will be able to see the flyover from the safety of their homes and should maintain all social distancing guidelines during this event. They should also refrain from traveling to landmarks, hospitals and gathering in large groups to view the flyover.”