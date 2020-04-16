Alabama League of Municipalities watching coronavirus impact, but not asking for new election date yet

The Alabama League of Municipalities said Thursday it’s not asking yet for a new date for this year’s municipal elections, taking a wait-and-see approach to the spread of coronavirus in the state.

Between 200 and 300 municipalities in the state would have elections on Aug. 25, according to the organization’s deputy director, Greg Cochran. Cities can’t reschedule their own elections.

The league’s executive committee has opted to wait until June to determine whether to petition Gov. Kay Ivey for a new election date.

“We’re hopeful that by June we’ll have a good idea of how July and August will look, and that’s what we’re counting on,” Cochran said.

Under her state of emergency order, Ivey would be able to set a new date for elections, Cochran said. The only other option would be for the Alabama Legislature to approve one, and lawmakers have a May 18 adjournment date – which Cochran said most committee members felt was too early to make a decision.

“We are just going to watch what happens during the month of May,” Cochran said.