Alabama inmate dies after testing positive for COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – A St. Clair Correctional Facility inmate died Wednesday at a hospital, days after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Alabama Department of Corrections said William Hershell Moon, 74, was moved out of the prison’s infirmary to a hospital May 27. He was tested after showing symptoms of the disease, officials said.

Moon, who ADOC said had a “known history of chronic, debilitating disease,” was serving a life sentence out of Jefferson County for murder.

Four inmates in Moon’s housing area at St. Clair also tested positive for COVID-19, according to ADOC. The living area is in quarantine.

According to ADOC, 19 inmates statewide have tested positive for the disease; 10 cases are still active, they said.

As of Wednesday evening, ADOC said there were 51 active cases of COVID-19 among prison staff.