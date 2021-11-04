Alabama House set to debate job protections for workers who decline COVID-19 vaccine

FILE-Medical staff prepares a syringe from a vial of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine during preparations at the vaccine center in Ebersberg near Munich, Germany, Monday, March 22, 2021. AstraZeneca said Thursday that it is withdrawing its application for approval of its COVID-19 vaccine in Switzerland because the country’s medical regulator wanted to restrict its use to people over 50. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, FILE)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Alabama House is expected to begin debate this morning on bills that would bar employers from firing a worker who has not received a COVID-19 vaccine and a measure that would ban “vaccine passports.”

The job measure, SB9, would create medical and religious belief exemptions to the vaccine requirement. The vaccine passport bill, SB15, is sponsored by Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur. It is similar to a measure passed earlier this year, but the new bill

Calls for Attorney General Steve Marshall to sue businesses or governments who require people to show proof of vaccination in order to gain entry.

The two measures have been adopted by the Alabama Senate. The measures contain amendments that will mean if the House passes them, the Senate will have to take them up again.

The jobs measure would conflict with a federal mandate issued by President Biden which requires federal workers and federal contractors to be vaccinated by Nov. 22.

The Alabama House Health Committee approved both measures Wednesday after public hearings.

State Rep. Mike Jones, R-Andalusia, said SB9 is aimed to protect jobs and workers and the presumption is that the workers are entitled to the exemption. He said the measure creates a form that workers – facing a possible job termination because they have refused a COVID-19 vaccination – that is simple to fill out.

“Basically this is a bill that would create exemptions from the COVID-19 vaccination for medical reasons or because of sincerely held religious beliefs upon submission of a standard exemption form,” Jones told the committee. “Protections provided by this section are to be liberally construed in favor of the employee and would go into effect immediately upon passage and signed by the governor.”

Because Alabama is an at-will employment state, Jones was also asked how this would affect an employer’s right to terminate an employee. He said the only carve-out exemption applied was COVID-19.

The Business Council of Alabama, the state’s most powerful business group opposes the measure. The BCA’s interim executive director Robin Stone told the committee employers should be able to make their own decisions about their workforce and the proposed legislation would further complicate the landscape for employers.

“The current vaccine mandate bills moving through the Alabama Legislature, while well-intended, cause confusion and place Alabama employers in a no-win situation by forcing them to comply with conflicting proposed state legislation and existing federal orders,” Stone said. He added a business complying with the federal mandate is not the same thing as agreeing with the mandate.

Stone said court action, such as the lawsuit filed by Attorney General Steve Marshall and supported by Gov. Kay Ivey, is the best way to challenge the federal mandate.

Senate Bill 9 includes a handful of proposed COVID-19 vaccination exemptions that will be listed on a form for employers to give employees.

According to the draft bill, here’s form’s list of exemptions:

CHECK ALL EXEMPTIONS THAT APPLY:

My health care provider has recommended that I not take the COVID-19 vaccine based on my current health conditions and/or medications.

I have previously suffered a severe allergic reaction related to vaccinations or similar injections or medications.

I have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past 12 months.

I am immunocompromised such that receiving the COVID-19 vaccine creates a risk to my health.

I have another health condition that prevents me from receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. (Attach any relevant information.)

I am requesting exemption from the COVID-19 vaccine requirements for sincerely held religious beliefs.

Jones was asked during the committee hearing if an employee had to provide medical documentation to back up the selected claim on the form.

Jones said he didn’t know. He said some people he’s asked think yes and some think no.

He was also asked to define “sincerely held religious belief” and he said he couldn’t Jones said in reviewing federal law most such claims haven’t been challenged.