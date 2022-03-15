ALABAMA (WHNT) – COVID-19 case numbers continue to decline throughout the state. For the healthcare industry, now is a time to get back on track for a number of duties sidelined during the pandemic.

At this point, none of Alabama’s counties remain at high levels of community transmission, according to the ADPH COVID dashboard.

This is an improvement even from a week ago, and definitely better compared to some of the highest numbers the state saw during the omicron wave.

Many healthcare leaders, like Dr. Wes Stubblefield with the Alabama Department of Public Health, agree COVID-19 is not likely to disappear, but we can learn from it, and use the tools developed over the past two years to prevent another severe wave.

In the meantime though, Stubblefield told News 19 hospitals will begin to recover, fine-tune emergency plans and rebuild staffing.

When it comes to public health, he says they can also begin to resume and rebuild entire services and programs that suffered during the pandemic.

“There are so many things that we pulled staff away from other places because we just needed the help, and now we need to go back and think about how we go back to our — the things that we did well, things that we’ve done in the past,” Stubblefield said.

This month marks the first time the state’s 7-day positivity rate has been this low since June of 2021; right now, sitting at 2.6%.

Health officials say this virus is unpredictable though, so it is important to practice preventative measures when possible.