Alabama has fully vaccinated about 7 percent of its adult population

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Nearly a year into the pandemic, Alabama reports it has 491,894 COVID-19 cases to date and it reports at least 285,130 residents have recovered.

While case rates have declined sharply from highs in December and January — the state did see 13,589 new cases in the past two weeks.

State health officials say the challenge remains ensuring people practice safe distancing and masking behavior while the state attempts to administer vaccines with a still-limited supply.

We have 4.9 million people in the state, about a million of those are under 18, and are not considered for vaccinations at this stage. That leaves about 3.9 million people who will ultimately have to decide if they want to be vaccinated.

The Alabama Department of Public Health reports the state has administered 869,165 total doses, including 595,275 of one dose and 272,494 of two doses.

The numbers suggest about 7 percent of the adult population in Alabama have been vaccinated.



Alabama health officials have said the addition of Johnson and Johnson vaccine, which was endorsed by U.S. health advisers Friday, will allow the state to ramp up its vaccinations. Production is expected to increase for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in March and Huntsville Hospital and the Alabama Department of Public Health are expected to resume taking vaccination appointments in March.

Alabama reports another 77,000 doses have been administered through pharmacies and Walmart as part of a federal vaccine allocation.