Alabama foster parent process goes virtual during COVID-19 pandemic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – COVID-19 has forced many Alabamians to stay in their home, but there are many kids in the Alabama foster care system without a permanent home to stay at.

There are around 6,000 kids in Alabama’s foster care system and only 2,000 open homes.

Alabama Mentor is a home and community-based service provider. They specialize in providing therapeutic foster care and other services for youths of all ages with emotional, behavioral, and other complex challenges as well as their families.

They say the need for foster parents was here before the pandemic started and it continues now.

The organization developed a way for potential foster parents to go through the process virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This 6-week long skills development course can now be done online.

Alabama Mentor also created a COVID-19 screening process for when the time comes to take in a foster child.

“We’ve really taken that into account and created a COVID-19 screening process at the time of intake so we have a risk assessment, we ask questions to make sure both parties feel comfortable,” said Erica Hadaway, a foster parent recruiter for Alabama Mentor.

She says Alabama Mentor is accepting foster parent applications right now.

Alabama Mentor will be hosting a webinar on May 7th for those interested in learning more about the process.

For more information, visit Al-mentor.com.