(WHNT) — Since the start of the pandemic, 1.2 million cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Alabama. Over 300,000 of those were reported in 2022 alone, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).

Even though case numbers are expected to start declining, health officials remain worried about pediatric patients.

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS) in children is a serious condition associated with COVID-19 where different body parts can become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs.

“We’ve had between 100 to 200 of these cases, and these children are very, very sick,” said Dr. Wes Stubblefield of the Alabama Department of Public Health. “The vaccine produces a 91% protection against MIS. There is still much to learn what will happen with long COVID, with our vaccines, and how this will affect both adults and [children].”

Stubblefield says those who have been fully vaccinated have a 15 times greater chance of surviving COVID-19. The chance jumps to 68 times for those who have also been boosted.

Dr. Sherry Squires, medical director for Huntsville Hospital’s emergency department, says even with a great team, they’re still facing challenges.

“[We’re seeing] a lot of people with other routine illnesses, that have always come to us: accidents, injuries, illnesses, but we’re also seeing a lot of COVID patients right now, and they’re very sick,” Squires told News 19.

2.3 million people are fully vaccinated in Alabama, but that’s just under 50% of eligible residents.

Squires adds to avoid the emergency if you have regular COVID-19 symptoms. She recommends only visiting the ER if you have severe symptoms.