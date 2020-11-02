Alabama Department of Public Health says Sunday spike in north Alabama COVID-19 cases caused by data backlog

Sunday, the Alabama Department of Public Health reported 1,700 new COVID-19 cases in Alabama.

This includes 944 confirmed cases and 756 probable cases – but a majority of the probables came from two north Alabama counties.

The Alabama Department of Public Health says many of the new cases are the result of a new backlog of cases.

On the state’s COVID-19 dashboard, they released a statement:

“On October 31, the Alabama Department of Public Health processed a historic lab result file from an entity in Northwest Alabama. This file will result in 846 positive lab results from June, July and August of 2020. These results primarily affect data from Limestone, Lawrence, Franklin, Colbert, and Lauderdale counties. The data will not affect the risk indicators for the counties as they are backlog data.” Alabama Department of Public Health

Lauderdale County reported 270 new probable cases Sunday and Colbert County reported 149 probable cases.



Last week, Dr. Karen Landers with ADPH said the more familiar testing system has an electronic notification component that automatically sends results from labs to ADPH, but the rapid testing does not.

Dr. landers said the state is trying to address the reporting problems, while also acknowledging the additional burdens that puts on medical and office personnel.