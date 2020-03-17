Alabama Department of Public Health issues new COVID-19 guidelines to Jefferson County area

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Public Health has new recommendations for those in Jefferson County and neighboring counties (Blount, Shelby, St. Clair, Tuscaloosa, Walker).

ADPH is recommending against gatherings of 25 people or more where a six-foot distance can’t be maintained. Additionally, bars, breweries, and restaurants are prohibited from allowing food consumption at their locations for one week. This is set to be re-evaluated before the ban is set to expire.

Both Governor Kay Ivey and State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris issued statements on the new guidelines.

” These measures taken by the Alabama Department of Public Health are out of an abundance of caution in order to contain the area where the most cases of the COVID-19 are present. Alabamians living in Jefferson County and its surrounding counties are currently the most vulnerable to contracting the Coronavirus. I ask that Alabamians who live in these counties adhere to these regulations and would urge the rest of our state to do so as well, in order to mitigate the impact of the virus. I am encouraged to see so many of our citizens voluntarily self-regulate by practicing social-distancing – choosing to be safe rather than sorry is always the smart move. We should not take precautionary measures for granted, but I encourage everyone to remember the old adage ‘this too shall pass.’ Adhering to smart protocol and practicing a little patience will pull us through this.” Governor Kay Ivey

“We need to do whatever it takes to ensure the safety of Alabamians and stop the spread of Coronavirus. The measures that have been taken in Jefferson County are an important step. We are taking similar actions in the surrounding counties and encouraging all counties throughout the state to follow suit.” State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris