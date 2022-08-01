MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) says daily updates on the state’s COVID-19 situation are over.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, ADPH updated the figures on its COVID-19 dashboard daily. Now, that update will come just once per week at 10 a.m. every Thursday.

A notice posted to the dashboard said, “As Alabama moves to the next chapter, the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) is shifting strategies from emergency response to one that minimizes daily disruptions to our lives.”

According to the department’s Pandemic Response Moving Forward, a document released in July, the path ahead will be based on four principles. Those include: empowering individuals, maintaining health system capacity, collaborating with local partners, and prioritizing equity.

“The COVID-19 virus will be with us in the future,” the document stated. “Together, we can create the best opportunity to support health and wellbeing for all Alabamians.”

To see ADPH’s full plan for moving forward with COVID-19, click here.

According to the COVID-19 dashboard, 1.4 million cases of the virus have been recorded in Alabama since the pandemic began in March 2020. Just under 20,000 Alabamians have died as a result of the virus.