ALABAMA – Friday, the Alabama Department of Public Health announced it would discontinue its 24-hour COVID-19 testing hotline.

A drop in call volume was cited as the reason.

In its place, information on testing sites and hours of operation statewide will now be available on the general COVID-19 hotline, which is open 8 a.m.-6 p.m. daily.

The public can call (800) 270-7268 or email covid19info@adph.state.al.us for information.